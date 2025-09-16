Emirates opens all new Flight Crew Training Centre in Dubai

Emirates has opened a flight crew training centre in Dubai as part of the airline’s growth strategy.

The facility will train pilots on the carrier’s Airbus A350 fleet and the Boeing 777X aircraft scheduled for delivery.

The centre covers 63,318 square feet and contains six full flight simulator bays. The facility sits near other Emirates training centres in Dubai, forming part of the aviation hub for employee development.

“Our new Emirates Crew Training Centre is a gamechanger and has a significant role to play, both in the industry’s ecosystem and Dubai’s emergence as a global aviation hub. Every dirham of our AED500 million investment is already delivering value. The centre sets new firsts and serves as best-in-class in aviation training, shaping our programmes and preparation for our future fleet. Above all, our pilots and instructors have shared stellar feedback on the new facility and that is immensely rewarding,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group said in a statement.

The simulators connect with the Pilot Support Station (PSS), a system developed by Emirates.

Pilots can configure their flight deck and build flight plans in an environment before training sessions.

The preparation process allows pilots to focus on learning during simulator time. Training sessions are recorded, enabling instructors to replay moments for performance review.

The centre operates 3D printing facilities to create components and structures for Emirates’ training equipment across the campus. This capability saves up to AED1 million annually.

Two A350 full flight simulators have begun training pilots. Four more simulators, including Boeing 777X units, will arrive over the next two years.

Each simulator can deliver 7,500 hours of training for up to 1,000 pilots per year. When complete, Emirates’ pilots will access 17 simulators, including 11 for A380 and Boeing 777 training.

Across all facilities, Emirates’ capacity will expand by 54 per cent, offering 130,000 training hours to its pilot community annually.

Emirates’ first A350 full flight simulator received level D qualification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The simulator is the first globally at Airbus A350 Standard 1.3, achieving qualification with zero findings.

Pilots at Emirates complete training programmes with instructors. The Emirates Crew Training Centre houses four classrooms for pilot recurrent, conversion and command training courses.

Emirates operates other training facilities in Dubai including the Emirates Flight Training Academy for cadets, Emirates Aviation University, Emirates Cabin Crew Training Centre, and the Emirates Aviation College. These facilities offer courses for employees and aviation professionals.

Emirates is recruiting pilots for three programmes: Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command and First Officers non-type rated. The airline describes itself as the world’s largest international carrier and operates fleets of A380s and Boeing 777s.