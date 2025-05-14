Emirates unveils luxury First Class upgrades, designer amenities and revamped DXB lounge

Emirates has announced enhancements to refine the ‘Fly Better’ experience across the First Class category. This includes updates to the lounge, menu and the First Class cabin.

From engraved caviar bowls to Bulgari perfumes, the Dubai-based airline is reinforcing its leadership in luxury air travel, offering more than 26,800 First Class seats per week all configured as private suites across its global network.

Emirates’ First Class customers will now receive a redesigned, keepsake menu telling the story behind the airline’s curated wine selection, complete with full tasting profiles and pairing suggestions.

Elevating First Class Excellence

The caviar service will now be presented in bespoke, Robert Welch-designed bowls, complementing the existing range.

Cheeseboards got an upgrade to rustic slate presentations with artisan garnishes, and cabin crew are now delivering on board service with gloves.

Private suites will feature lie-flat beds, ‘zero gravity’ recline settings, vanity mirrors, and even a video call function to order ‘room service’ on select aircraft.

Travellers in Emirates First Class receive exclusive amenity kits created with luxury Italian brand Bulgari, available on select long-haul routes. The kits include Bulgari’s Le Gemme fragrances, skincare products, and a range of travel essentials.

In addition, Hydra Active pyjamas infused with moisturising microcapsules and plush faux sheepskin blankets will be offered to First Class passengers.

The wine programme, one of the most extensive in the industry, includes vintages sourced directly from prestigious estates, with some bottles not set for service until 2037.

The in-flight menu offers à la carte dining on demand, including gourmet vegan dishes and a Movie Snacks Menu featuring Wagyu sliders, lobster rolls, and more.

Each First Class suite features a 32-inch Full HD screen connected to Emirates’ award-winning ice entertainment system, offering more than 6,500 channels in over 40 languages.

Bowers & Wilkins noise-cancelling headphones crafted from sheepskin leather are now standard, ensuring immersive sound.

On Airbus A380, First Class customers will also enjoy access to two exclusive Shower Spas and the iconic Onboard Lounge, complete with a 55-inch screen, fully stocked bar, and lounge seating.

In Dubai, the First Class check-in area at Terminal 3 is undergoing a major refurbishment, soon to reopen with a design inspired by luxury hotel lounges. The new space will offer personalised service in an exclusive setting.

Emirates also provides access to 43 luxury lounges worldwide and chauffeur drive services across most destinations. According to Emirates, these enhancements are part of a continued investment into redefining premium air travel.