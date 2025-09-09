Flyadeal launches new Riyadh flights to Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot, doubling Saudi–Pakistan routes

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flyadeal has expanded its operations in Pakistan with the launch of non-stop scheduled flights from Riyadh to Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot.

The new routes were introduced over a three-day period at the end of August, marked by inaugural celebrations at each destination. In Islamabad, flight F3 651 was greeted with a traditional early morning water salute, while pilots waved the flags of both countries from the cockpit of their Airbus A320 aircraft.

At King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Rogier van Enk, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at flyadeal, was joined by Muazam Ali, deputy head of mission at the Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia, along with airline and airport officials, for the departure ceremony.

Flyadeal Saudi Arabia to Pakistan flights

Fflyadeal entered the Pakistan market in February with flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Karachi, its first move into South Asia.

With the latest additions, the airline has increased its weekly services between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan from six to 13. All flights are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft configured with 186 Economy Class seats.

Steven Greenway, CEO of flyadeal, said: “Just seven months ago we began operations to Pakistan with a pledge to increase capacity and widen our network in a high demand market. From six flights a week, we’re now adding a further seven services into three additional destinations that gives us greater reach to our customers and provide more choice at value-for-money low fares.”

Greenway added that more frequency is expected as new aircraft join the fleet, supporting both the Pakistani expatriate community in Saudi Arabia and visitors travelling to the Kingdom for work, business, leisure and pilgrimage.