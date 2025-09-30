Engineering Reliability into Data Centres: How GF is Redefining Infrastructure

GF, with a rich history in industrial innovation since 1802, is actively reshaping itself to become the global leader in Flow Solutions for Industry, Infrastructure, and Buildings. With over 60 years of experience in polymer piping systems, the company is now playing a pivotal role in transforming data centre infrastructure, replacing traditional metal piping with advanced polymer solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and sustainability. Mark Stuart, Data Centre Sales Director EMEA at GF Piping Systems, explains, “We don’t just manufacture piping – we deliver a complete system. From pipesand fi ttings to jointing tools and prefabrication, we provide an end-to-end solution tailored to the needs of modern data centres.” GF’s entry into the data centre space was a natural evolution from its work in microelectronics, where precision cooling and contamination control are critical. As contractors expanded into data centre projects—particularly in Dublin and across Europe’s FLAP-D markets- GF brought its polymer expertise to larger-scale cooling applications. “Our experience in microelectronics transitioned seamlessly into data centres,” says Stuart. Today, GF supports both facility-level water systems and emerging liquid cooling technologies, offering solutions for chillers, cooling towers, CRAHunits, and dry coolers.CRAH units

Why Polymers?

Polymer piping systems, such as those made from polyethylene, offer significant advantages over metal. “One of the key benefits is flexibility,” Stuart notes. “It simplifies installation, accommodates thermal expansion and contraction, and is up to 70% lighter than metal, reducing the need for heavy machinery and large crews.”

GF also provides engineering services to support the transition from metal to plastic, including hydraulic and pipe stress analysis, bracket planning, and off-site prefabrication. “In some cases, we deliver systems pre-mounted in racks, ready to be installed directly into the data hall,” Stuart adds.

Despite these benefits, skepticism around polymers in industrial environments persists. “Our systems are pressure-rated and engineered for demanding applications,” Stuart explains. “We use advanced techniques like infrared welding to create robust, reliable joints, far more sophisticated than many assume.”

GF’s efforts to educate the market are paying off. Its systems are now specified by many of the world’s leading hyperscalers and co-location providers. “Being included in their specifications is a strong endorsement of our reliability and performance,” says Stuart.

Innovation Beyond Piping

GF’s innovation extends beyond piping. The company has developed patented valve systems that minimize operational disruption. Its dual ball valve enables isolation at the rack or row level without shutting down the entire system. “There’s also a patented safety pin that prevents the valve from opening unless it’s properly secured,” Stuart explains. These valves are also 55% lighter than their metallic counterparts, an important factor in large-scale deployments.

Digital capabilities further enhance GF’s offering. All welding equipment used in installations logs data digitally, providing full traceability. Integrated sensors monitor pressure, temperature, and flow, critical metrics for maintaining optimal cooling performance.

A Sustainable Advantage

Sustainability is a key differentiator for GF. “The embodied carbon of polymer piping is often less than half that of stainless steel, and lower than carbon steel as well,” Stuart says. This is due to lower energy consumption during production and reduced emissions from transportation. GF supports these claims with life cycle assessments (LCAs), environmental product declarations (EPDs), and a proprietary carbon calculator that allows customers to compare materials.

While metals still have an advantage in end-of-life recycling, GF is actively improving polymer recyclability. “We invest heavily in recycling, not just in our own facilities, but across the supply chain. We’re exploring ways to repurpose products at the end of their life cycle,” Stuart adds.

Global Reach, Local Support

GF also prioritizes quality through training. “Even hyperscalers sometimes face installation issues,” Stuart notes. “We provide project-specific training to ensure consistent quality across global deployments.”

In extreme climates, from the heat of the Middle East to the cold of the Nordics, GF supports customers with thermal movement analysis and bracket planning to ensure systems perform reliably under temperature fluctuations.

To validate performance, GF operates an independently accredited lab in Switzerland that tests systems under extreme conditions, including fire, impact, and temperature variation, ensuring they meet the demands of mission-critical infrastructure.

With a growing presence in the Middle East, GF has established local manufacturing and prefabrication facilities in Abu Dhabi. “We can support multiple large-scale projects simultaneously and deliver locally, eliminating long shipping lead times,” Stuart says.

GF’s regional teams also provide guidance on recycling, end-of-life planning, and compliance with local sustainability standards. “Their role is to support the entire project lifecycle, from design to post-installation,” he adds.

Stuart concludes, “At GF, we’re constantly innovating, whether it’s new applications, AI-enabled tools, or novel uses of polymers. As data centres scale to meet global demand, we’re delivering the systems, expertise, and technology to keep pace, efficiently, reliably, and sustainably.”