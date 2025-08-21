Hans Jagnow talks about setting a gold standard for the future of sports and esports

The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) has emerged as a nexus for innovation, thought leadership and convergence. NGSC has quickly grown into a powerhouse gathering of global executives, visionaries and creators, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of entertainment and competition.

We sat down with Hans Jagnow, director of NGSC, to understand the conference’s evolution, its ambitious 2025 theme, and how it reflects the shifting dynamics of the global sport and gaming industries.

“The New Global Sport Conference has been around since 2023 and has been ever-growing,” says Jagnow. “We started with a very exclusive platform with around 300 to 400 leaders that were coming together in Riyadh and celebrating the launch of the Esports World Cup.”

That inaugural event laid the foundation, but it was only the beginning. With 1,500 confirmed guests and a nearly sold-out venue, the 2025 edition of the event is operating at full capacity. “There’s no space, which is probably the best thing that can happen to a conference a week before we are starting, right?” says Jagnow, highlighting the caliber of the attendees: “We have hundreds of CEOs, key executives, presidents, board members and more.”

What makes NGSC distinct is its format, a fusion of public stages, behind-the-scenes meetings, and cutting-edge activations. Jagnow proudly highlights new initiatives like The Foundry, a space for strategic masterclasses, and the NGSC Studio, a live broadcasting hub, which, as per Jagnow, is “giving everyone out there a window into NGSC, into the topics that are discussed there.”

The Next Game

The headline theme for NGSC 2025 – The Next Game, serves both as a slogan and a challenge to the industry.

“Everyone is looking for their next game,” says Jagnow. “What we want to focus on is how we can achieve our next game together, not only this next year, but also for the next five to 25 years.”

This focus on convergence is embedded in every detail of the event, including its speaker lineup. “If you look into our speaker lineup, there are some iconic names like Kideo Kojima, who is travelling with the acclaimed director of Drive, Nicolas Winding Refn. We have Ubisoft CEO – Yves Guillemot, Steve Bartlett and so many more,” Jagnow shares.

But NGSC is not just about talks, it’s about impact. Behind closed doors, strategic meetings are helping lay the groundwork for cross-industry deals. “The incubator for that is our platform,” emphasises Jagnow.

Accelerating the kingdom’s vision

Hosting the conference in Riyadh isn’t incidental; it’s strategic. NGSC plays a critical role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s national gaming and esports strategy. “Saudi Arabia is a unique place with a strong strategy underlying all its investments,” Jagnow explains. “The NGSC as a platform is a direct accelerator of that strategy and of that ambition.”

He emphasises the alignment with Vision 2030 and the country’s broader goals of economic diversification. “NGSC is a global platform to showcase the Kingdom’s commitment, but also its capabilities,” he adds.

Lighting the way for regional development

The impact of NGSC isn’t just global; it’s deeply regional. “The Kingdom shows through NGSC what are the innovations that you can achieve in the region,” says Jagnow. “It shines a light on these markets in the Middle East and sets an example for others to follow.”

He also underscores the practical benefits for local talent and infrastructure: “It serves the fans in those countries. It enables games to be released and optimised for regional use. It enables a lot of events coming to the region.”

Reflecting on the journey so far, Jagnow is visibly moved by NGSC’s trajectory. “It filled the gap of uniting the industry under one roof,” he says. “This has always been our ambition when creating the platform.”

And for him, the most rewarding moment isn’t a keynote or a panel, it’s what happens in the margins: “The most rewarding feeling is quite honestly when everyone is standing in our networking area, having a mocktail and talking about what’s ahead for them in the next year.”

As the NGSC prepares to open its doors again, Jagnow has a clear message for attendees:

“The future of sports and esports is not separate. It’s interconnected. Together we have the opportunity to set a global and a gold standard from Riyadh to the world.”