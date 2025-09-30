Influential Arabs 2025: What the ‘Visionaries’ reveal about power, progress, and ambition

The Visionaries from this year’s 150 Influential Arabs list are the individuals reshaping what influence looks like in the Arab world. They represent some of the most future-focused minds across public and private sectors – from sovereign wealth to clean energy, AI, logistics, and ultra-luxury development. This isn’t about inheritance or legacy, it’s about building what comes next.

These leaders operate at the intersection of innovation, nation-building, and global ambition. Combined, they control trillions in assets, employ hundreds of thousands of people, and influence transformation across finance, infrastructure, sustainability, and digital economies.

Sector dominance

While diversified, a few high-impact industries dominate the Visionaries list:

Investment, finance, and sovereign wealth

Real estate, infrastructure, and urban development

Technology, telecom, and e-commerce

Sustainability, energy, and clean tech

Legal, entertainment, and media

Unlike other categories that lean on legacy industries, Visionaries are concentrated in transformation sectors: sovereign investment vehicles, smart city infrastructure, green energy, digital economies, and frontier technologies like AI and Web3. They are architects of change – not just leaders of established enterprises.

Leadership structure

Some are founders or co-founders

All hold senior executive roles

Average executive experience: 20+ years

Multiple board roles and cross-sector influence

Visionaries typically hold multiple seats of power. Many are chairs or board members in sovereign entities, global corporations, or policy councils. Some have built their companies or institutions from the ground up, while others have redefined traditional organisations by leading major shifts, from rebrands to sustainability pivots and digitalisation.

Their defining trait isn’t where they started, but how they moved forward, aggressively pushing toward the future.

Geographic scale

All operate across the MENA region

Several have international footprints through corporate expansions, fund investments, or global partnerships

Many are actively involved in cross-border deals with Asia, Europe, and the US

These are regional operators with global vision, with many of these Visionaries deeply embedded in sovereign strategies like Saudi Vision 2030 or the UAE Centennial 2071. At the same time, they’re exporting models – whether it’s real estate, clean energy, or fintech – to international markets through public listings, foreign joint ventures, or cross-border infrastructure projects.

Innovation and sustainability leadership

Led major sustainability or ESG initiatives

Actively involved in AI, digital transformation, or smart city development

Pioneering regional firsts – from Net Zero towers to AI-integrated buildings

Sustainability is not just a checkbox for these leaders – it’s central to their operational and brand strategy, as they recognise that this is where the future is headed. Many have achieved measurable reductions in emissions, built climate-positive developments, and integrated AI or IoT into physical infrastructure. Some serve on global climate councils, WEF panels, or UN development boards.

Institutional influence

Advisors to governments, royal courts, or sovereign wealth funds

Chair or directorship roles in national economic planning and policy councils

Former regulators or technocrats now driving private-sector change

These individuals are power players beyond their companies. Their titles often come with a national mandate, whether it’s diversifying GDP, creating jobs, or catalysing innovation. They move between public and private domains, their strategies shaping entire sectors.

Key insights

The era of influence is shifting. Legacy isn’t enough, as Visionaries are defined by transformation, not tradition.

Nation-building is the new mandate. Many are embedded in strategic state agendas like Vision 2030 or digital national transformation plans.

Sustainability is non-negotiable. ESG isn’t just a box-ticking exercise or a tool for PR for these companies. It’s hardwired into strategy.

Global fluency is standard. These leaders play on global stages, attract international capital, and drive worldwide innovation.

The Visionaries of 2025 are not just successful in the traditional sense of the word – they’re building what the region will become. They represent the ambition of a generation not content to manage what they inherited, but committed to creating what happens next as the Gulf continues to attract the world.