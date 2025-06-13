Mr. Eight development’s Villa del Gavi wins 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Award

Dubai-based luxury developer Mr. Eight Development has been awarded the 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Award in the ‘Best Luxury Branded Residences’ category for its flagship project Villa del Gavi, located on Dubai Islands.

Award recognition validates luxury standards

Mr. Eight Development has officially been named a 2025 winner in the ‘Best Luxury Branded Residences’ category for Villa del GAVI in Dubai with the developer receiving an official Digital Congratulatory Letter confirming this achievement.

The award comes at a time when Dubai’s branded residence market has seen significant growth, with dozens of new luxury projects launching annually. The recognition of Villa del Gavi among this competitive field underscores the project’s standards in design, functionality, and service delivery.

Villa del Gavi represents a distinctive approach to luxury living, situated on Dubai Islands and designed to offer an elevated lifestyle experience. The development harmonises light, space, and design excellence, with every detail carefully curated to reflect the developer’s commitment to perfection.

The project features premium Italian marble throughout, complemented by Febal Casa kitchens with integrated appliances. Natural travertine stone finishes are utilised across living areas and common spaces, while natural marble surfaces enhance the refined luxury ambiance. All bathroom fittings and sanitary ware are exclusively sourced from the Tom Dixon brand, adding an artistic dimension to the interior concept.

A defining characteristic of Villa del Gavi is Mr. Eight Development’s conscious decision to exclude one-bedroom apartments from the project’s unit mix. According to Emils Daujats, Director of Mr. Eight Development, “In the world of true luxury, space is not optional – it’s fundamental. That’s why we made a conscious decision to exclude one-bedroom units from Villa del Gavi. In our view, luxury begins with volume. The smallest format we offer is a spacious two-bedroom residence – because exclusivity should never be confined.”

Star-studded launch event

The official launch of Villa del Gavi took place on May 3, 2025, at the iconic Atlantis The Royal hotel in a private evening event that brought together elite figures from global business and entertainment. The launch featured a collaboration announcement with Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody, who attended as a friend of the Mr. Eight Development project.

Brody’s involvement adds international prestige to the development while reinforcing the connection between cinematic artistry and luxury residential design.

Mr. Eight Development positions itself as more than a traditional developer, focusing on creating what the company describes as “ecosystems that enrich lives and inspire.” The company’s philosophy centers on developing unique concepts where each building carries distinct meaning and purpose.

This approach is reflected in the company’s attention to experiential details, including tactile sensations, carefully curated aromas, and specially selected music collections for common areas. The developer’s projects are designed to create comprehensive lifestyle experiences rather than simply providing residential space.

Villa del Gavi’s success demonstrates growing demand for luxury branded residences that offer comprehensive lifestyle experiences rather than traditional residential offerings. The project’s recognition comes as Dubai continues to attract international investment in premium real estate sectors.

Mr. Eight Development operates from EMAAR Business Park, Building 4, Office 612 in Dubai.