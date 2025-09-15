Muriya launches Hospitality Center In Hawana Salalah

In a significant stride toward national workforce development and sustainable tourism growth, Muriya Tourism Development has officially inaugurated the Hawana Hospitality Centre at Hawana Salalah. Developed in partnership with OMRAN Group , and in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Oman Tourism College, this initiative is a cornerstone of a broader mission: building a skilled, empowered, and locally driven tourism workforce in the Sultanate of Oman.

Positioned within Oman’s largest integrated tourism destination, Hawana Salalah, the Centre underscores Muriya’s long-standing commitment to social responsibility and economic diversification aligned with Oman Vision 2040. It also showcases a model of public-private partnership aimed at transforming the tourism sector from within.

A vision for the nation

The Hawana Hospitality Centre is not just a training facility; it’s a strategic talent incubator. Operated by the Oman Tourism Academy, the centre’s inaugural program is the second edition of Midhyaf – OMRAN Group’s flagship training initiative. The programme will train Omani youth in culinary arts, food and beverage service, and front office operations, combining academic instruction with immersive, on-the-job training at some of the region’s most prestigious hotels.

Participating properties include Fanar Hotel & Residences, Salalah Rotana Resort, Club by Fanar, and Juweira Boutique Hotel, as well as OMRAN Group’s Crowne Plaza properties in Salalah and Duqm. This integration ensures that training is not only theoretical but directly aligned with real-world service expectations.

“This initiative contributes to creating a promising pathway for Omani youth to acquire new skills and secure job opportunities in one of Oman’s most promising sectors,” said H.E. Dr. Mahad Said Baawain, Minister of Labour. “It reaffirms our commitment to aligning training programs with market needs and enhancing the participation of national talent in the workforce.”

A developer’s perspective

Wael Al Lawati, CEO of Muriya Tourism Development, emphasised the deep-rooted philosophy behind the initiative in an exclusive interview.

“From our very inception, we embraced ‘in-country value,” Al Lawati stated. “When you develop projects with a 60- to 70-year horizon, you don’t operate in isolation, you build with the community.”

This philosophy has already translated into over 1,200 hotel rooms developed in Hawana Salalah, about 50% of the region’s five-star capacity, and now, a hospitality training ecosystem to ensure those hotels are staffed with local talent.

The Hawana Hospitality Centre was originally envisioned for internal training. However, the demand has already exceeded expectations. “Before the launch, two other regions approached us about sending their students. That tells us the model works and that Phase Two, a larger facility shared with other hotels, is viable,” Al Lawati added.

Hawana Salalah by Orascom development and Omran group, spans 13.6 million square meters, with 3.2 million already developed, leaving over 10 million square meters for future growth in real estate and hospitality.

Set against the backdrop of Salalah’s striking landscape, where mountains meet the sea, Hawana Salalah, Oman’s largest integrated tourism complex and year-round vibrant community, offers an unparalleled experience from pristine beaches, lush greenery, natural beauty, state-of-the-art facilities, world-class Hotels, waterfront homes, and a breath-taking vibrant Marina, makes it a prime destination for having such a hospitality initiative.

Wateera, Muriya’s Property Management and Rental Services division, serves international homeowners seeking hassle-free investment returns and vacation home management. To date, Wateera has delivered seven residential communities, handing over 950 homes, alongside more than 1,200 hotel rooms across five leading hotel brands. The portfolio supports a diverse community of over 20 nationalities and includes more than 42 retail outlets. The next development phase, Amazi, is a million-square-meter waterfront masterplan featuring lagoons, beach clubs, wellness living, and a new hotel under development. The first phase of Amazi has already sold out completely.

Education meets industry

Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Muhrzi, Dean of Oman Tourism College, highlighted the power of partnership in the success of Midhyaf: “This program demonstrates the effectiveness of collaboration between education and industry. We are helping create a new generation of Omani professionals who will raise service standards and drive sector growth.”

Midhyaf’s curriculum is tailor-made for those passionate about hospitality, combining digital learning with on-site training and mentorship from seasoned professionals. Graduates are promised employment opportunities across the Hawana Salalah ecosystem – an assurance that bridges training with tangible career paths.

Muriya’s approach to tourism development is rooted in balance, between growth and preservation, global standards and local authenticity. Al Lawati stressed the importance of maintaining Oman’s natural and cultural identity.

“You cannot kill the goose that lays the golden egg. We must preserve the very reasons visitors come – cleanliness, tranquillity, and open space,” he said.

The result? A destination strategy that favors low-density, high-value tourism. With only 25% of Hawana Salalah’s land currently utilised, the potential for future development is vast and local talent from programmes like Midhyaf will be instrumental in staffing these expansions.

Career mobility and national transformation

The hospitality sector offers career progression rarely matched in other industries, from entry-level roles to general management and even entrepreneurship. Midhyaf’s structure is designed to give graduates both the skills and confidence to seize those opportunities.

“Hospitality is one of the few sectors where you can start at entry level and rise to general manager,” Al Lawati noted. “We tell our students their future is limited only by their ambition.”

Moreover, with tourism currently contributing only about 3% of Oman’s GDP, there’s enormous potential to scale. Regions like Dhofar, with their unique geographic and cultural assets, are poised to lead the way. Al Lawati believes visitor numbers could double within two years with the right infrastructure and talent in place.

The Hawana Hospitality Centre represents more than a single initiative, it’s a replicable model of localised, sustainable, and inclusive tourism development. It exemplifies how public-private collaboration can nurture not just skills, but national pride, economic resilience, and generational opportunity.

As Oman charts its course toward Vision 2040, initiatives like these are more than milestones – they are the foundation of a more diversified, sustainable, and self-sufficient economy. For B2B stakeholders across the tourism, education, and development sectors, the message is clear: the future of Oman’s tourism isn’t just being built – it’s being trained, mentored, and empowered from within.