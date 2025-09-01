By Staff Writer

Oman announces 3-day weekend

Oman has declared a holiday for public and private sector

Oman has announced a paid holiday for public and private sector workers next  week.

On the occasion of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday anniversary, it has been decided that Sunday, 7 September (14 Rabi’ Al Awwal 1447 AH) will be an official holiday.

The holiday is for both employees of units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities and establishments of the private sector.

The Ministry of Labour explained that the employers may engage employees on the aforesaid holiday, if deemed necessary, provided they compensate the workers for the holiday.

With Friday and Saturday being a typical weekend for many in the country, it means an anticipated three-day weekend for employees.

