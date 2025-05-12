Oman real estate transactions dip 2.5% to $1.5bn in Q1

The traded value of real estate transactions in Oman fell by 2.5 per cent to OR572.7m ($1.5bn) till the end of March 2025, compared to OR587.5m ($1.5bn) in the same period of 2024, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to preliminary statistics issued by the NCSI, fees collected of all legal action’s transactions amounted to OR18.3m ($47.6m) till the end of March 2025, constituting an increase of 10.6 per cent compared to OR16.5m ($42.9m) by the end of March 2024.

The traded value of sale contracts reached OR252.4m ($655.8m) till the end of March 2025, and the number of sale contracts fell by 6.3 per cent to 15,815, compared to 16,877 in the same period of 2024.

Oman real estate

The value of mortgage contracts rose by 5.8 per cent till the end of March 2025 to OR 317.1m ($823.9m) compared to OR299.8m ($779m) during the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, the number of Oman mortgage contracts rose by 10 per cent to 5,344 contracts from 4,858 contracts in the same period of 2024.

The value of traded barter contracts rose by 12.2 per cent to OR3.2m ($8.3m) till the end of March 2025 compared to OR2.8m ($7.3m) in the same period of 2024.

The number of barter contracts fell by 7.6 per cent to reach 354 contracts till the end of March 2025 compared to 383 contracts in March 2024.

The number of properties issued in Oman by the end of March 2025 fell by 3.1 per cent to 55,378 by the end of March 2025, compared to 57,167 properties during the same period in 2024, and the number of properties issued to citizens of GCC countries also decreased by 13.3 per cent reaching 280 compared to 323 till the end of March 2024.