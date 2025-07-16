Publsh Group secures partnership for digital activations at J1 Beach, Jumeirah

The deal makes Publsh the first media group to lock in long-term digital rights at a place inspired by the elegance of the French Riviera, attracting a discerning global audience who can arrive in style via a dedicated anchorage zone.

Set along a pristine stretch of Jumeirah’s coastline, J1 Beach is home to thirteen fully licensed restaurants and vibrant beach clubs, blending culinary excellence, sun-soaked sophistication, valet service, and jetty access to create urban beachfront elegance.

The area’s transformation reflects Dubai’s evolving luxury lifestyle, and provides Publsh with the ideal canvas for dynamic, high-impact storytelling.

“This isn’t just about media deployment, it’s a cultural positioning,” said Sagar Chotrani, CEO & Co-founder of Publsh Group. “We’re bringing brands into one of the most desirable physical and emotional environments in the region. This spectacular location opens up a new frontier of luxury engagement that few destinations in the world can offer.”

The agreement falls under Publsh’s Media vertical, one of three pillars powering its growth alongside Comms and Creatives. Also under its media arm: Publsh’s sales and partnership rights at this year’s race weekend at Yas Marina, secured by The Luxury Media Group – further extending its presence across high-value audience platforms.

Publsh has also signed an exclusive partnership with Brand ME summit, the region’s largest ever gathering for personal branding which will attract over 6,000 attendees, taking place in Dubai’s vibrant City Walk in November 2025.

“J1 Beach is a lifestyle signal,” commented Kushal Desai, Managing Director & Co-founder of Publsh Group. “It draws the globe’s most refined consumers, and we’re curating digital experiences that live up to that expectation. Whether it’s smart content or immersive brand moments, our goal is to create memorable experiences that really connect with this exclusive crowd.”

Merex Investment, the developer behind J1 Beach, views this partnership as a strategic step in enhancing the guest experience and unlocking new opportunities for luxury brand engagement.

“Publsh’s approach to experiential and digital media aligns perfectly with J1 Beach’s vision of delivering immersive, high-impact experiences in one of Dubai’s most refined beachfront destinations. Their presence will elevate how visitors engage with the space, while opening exclusive new pathways for luxury brands to reach their audience,” commented Shahram Shamsaee, CEO at Merex Investment.

Further fueling the upward momentum, Publsh will open its state-of-the-art headquarters in Dubai Studio City in September 2025. The purpose-built creative hub will house integrated strategy, production, and innovation teams, supporting global brands seeking deeper resonance across the Middle East.