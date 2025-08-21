Ralf Reichert on creating a unified global sport with NGSC

Esports World Cup Foundation is positioning itself at the forefront of the convergence of physical and digital arenas. At the helm is Ralf Reichert, CEO of the foundation, who sees the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) as more than just a meeting of minds, it’s the birthplace of a new unified global sport.

Merging 2 worlds

“The New Global Sport Conference is where esports and traditional sports stand shoulder to shoulder,” says Reichert. “Esports was born digital, global, borderless, and fast from day one. Traditional sports bring decades of legacy, governance, and cultural weight.”

This convergence, Reichert notes, is not incidental; it’s by design. NGSC is the only platform where key players from across both industries meet: from publishers and professional athletes to brands and policymakers. It’s a space where institutional credibility meets the dynamic innovation of esports. “NGSC accelerates their convergence,” emphasises Reichert. “At NGSC, they stop being two separate ecosystems and become one: the New Global Sport.”

The 2025 theme, The Next Game – Building the Future of Gaming, Esports, and Sports, perfectly encapsulates the foundation’s long-term vision. For Reichert, this isn’t about a vague future; it’s about the transition that’s already underway.

“The Next Game is about the shift we’re living right now,” he explains. “The boundaries between gaming, esports, and sports are dissolving; for example, clubs compete across multiple disciplines, fans follow athletes across formats, and technology turns every device into a front-row seat.”

This shift aligns directly with the foundation’s core mission: to create a sustainable global ecosystem where esports is not a fringe element but stands beside the world’s leading sports. According to Reichert, NGSC is where talk turns into action. “NGSC is where ideas turn into commitments, and commitments turn into action. It’s not growth for growth’s sake. This is about creating lasting impact for players, clubs, publishers, and fans worldwide.”

Facing challenges

The esports industry is booming in terms of viewership and participation, but according to Reichert, it still faces foundational challenges. “Every industry needs two things to thrive: stability and trust,” he states. “Esports has the audience and momentum, but stability comes from policy and governance, and trust comes from consistent commitment across all stakeholders, players, publishers, investors, and fans.”

This is precisely where NGSC stands out. Unlike other industry events, it boasts top-level political and governmental support. “NGSC is unique because it’s not just insiders talking to each other; it’s endorsed at the highest political levels. It brings ministers, policymakers, and executives into the same room.”

NGSC is often dubbed the “Davos of esports” for good reason. “By creating a shared platform where governments, businesses, and communities engage, NGSC lays the foundation for long-term sustainability.”

One of the most exciting frontiers, according to Reichert, is the evolution of fan engagement. And NGSC is poised to be the launchpad for what comes next. “The magic of NGSC is what happens when decision-makers from every corner of the industry are in one room,” notes Reichert. “That’s where the next wave of fan engagement, such as interactive digital platforms, fantasy and pick’em models, and new integrations between esports and traditional sports, will be born.”

Fans today are no longer passive observers; they expect a deeper connection, and NGSC is primed to deliver. “Fans don’t just watch anymore. They want to participate, influence, and connect. NGSC is the catalyst for this because it brings together the people who can deliver it: publishers shaping games, clubs building communities, and brands creating experiences.”

Looking ahead, Reichert envisions a moment of reflection a decade from now when the industry will recognise NGSC as a pivotal turning point. “Ten years from now, we’ll look back and say: NGSC was the moment when esports and sports became one world for fans.”

With bold vision, high-level collaboration, and a clear commitment to building bridges between digital and traditional competitive worlds, the Esports World Cup Foundation is not just watching the future unfold; it’s actively building it.