Salik declares 100% payout as H1 earnings hit $210m following new gates and variable pricing

Dubai toll gate operator Salik has reported a sharp increase in first-half earnings for 2025, driven by new toll gates, the introduction of variable pricing, and resilient traffic volumes.

Total revenue for the first six months of 2025 rose 39.5 per cent year-on-year to AED1.53bn ($415.8m), with Q2 revenue up 45.6 per cent to AED775.7m ($210.9m).

EBITDA climbed 44.2 per cent in H1 to AED1.07bn ($290m), maintaining a healthy margin of 69.7 per cent.

Salik results

Net profit for H1 jumped 41.5 per cent to AED770.9m ($210.1m), prompting the board to recommend a cash dividend equal to 100 per cent of first-half profit — 10.278 fils per share.

Salik’s core tolling business handled 424.2m total trips in H1 2025, up 39.6 per cent from a year earlier, with 213.4m trips recorded in Q2 alone.

Total chargeable trips rose to 160.4m in Q2, up 1.6 per cent from Q1, bolstered by a 46.7 per cent surge in peak-period trips following the November 2024 addition of two new gates.

The existing toll gates in Dubai have reduced total travel time by 6 million hours annually. Image: Shutterstock

Toll usage fees for H1 rose 42.3 per cent to AED1.36bn ($370.2m), with Q2 toll fees up 49.4 per cent year-on-year to AED691.3m ($187.9m) — the first full quarter under the new variable pricing model introduced at the end of January 2025.

Revenue from fines increased 15.7 per cent in H1 to AED134.3m ($36.6m), while tag activation fees rose 16.2 per cent to AED22.9m ($6.2m).

Non-toll income reached AED8.7m ($2.37m) in H1, supported by partnerships with Emaar Malls and Parkonic for parking payment solutions, now active in 73 locations.

Salik also continues to expand its cooperation with Liva Group to streamline vehicle insurance renewals.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salik, said:“Salik’s strong performance in the first half of 2025 underscores the strength of its resilient business model and high operational efficiency.

“During this period, the Company achieved a 39.5 per cent year-on-year increase in total revenue, further solidifying its robust financial position.

“This performance reaffirms our continued commitment to delivering long-term value for shareholders while supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility.

“In view of the strong first half results and our dedication to our shareholders, the Board of Directors have recommended a cash dividend of AED 770.9 million, equivalent to 10.278 fils per share, representing 100 per cent of H1 2025 profit.

“We continue to benefit from the Emirate’s economic momentum, bolstered by sustained growth in tourism, real estate, and infrastructure spending. Building on this, and with continued progress across both our core tolling operations and ongoing success in expanding our ancillary revenue streams, we are pleased to be upgrading our full year 2025 guidance, with revenue expected to increase 34-36 percent compared to 2024, up from 28-29 per cent previously, and with EBITDA margins expectations in the range of 68.5-69.5 per cent.

“Our new guidance underscores our confidence in Salik’s outlook and future growth potential, particularly given our commitment to strengthening our non-core offering and exploring new opportunities within ancillary revenues.”

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said: “We are pleased to report another solid quarter of performance, with a strong c.40% YoY growth across all key financial metrics including revenue, EBITDA and net profit growth.

“Our results reflect the ongoing strength of our tolling business and the growing contribution of our non-tolling initiatives, including our digital partnerships in providing mobility payment solutions which continue to gain traction among users.”