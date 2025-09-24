Saudi construction costs edge up 0.7% in August 2025, GASTAT data shows

Saudi Arabia’s construction costs rose 0.7 per cent year-on-year in August 2025, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) .

The GASTAT Construction Cost Index (CCI) for August 2025 suggested the increase was driven primarily by the residential sector, which recorded a 0.8 per cent increase, while the non-residential sector rose 0.6 per cent over the same period.

On a monthly basis, residential construction costs edged up 0.1 per cent compared to July 2025.

Saudi construction costs

Non-residential costs, however, remained unchanged month-on-month.

The CCI measures price movements across 51 construction inputs, with data collected monthly from different regions of the Kingdom. The year 2023 has been adopted as the base year for calculating the index.