UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public sector

The UAE has announced a public sector holiday to mark the Hijri New Year later this month.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities, stating that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1447 AH will fall on Friday, June 27, 2025.

It means a long weekend for the public sector with a three-day holiday from June 27 to 29.

UAE Hijri New Year holiday

The Authority extended its congratulations to the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations.