UAE Verify platform issues over 25 million digital documents since 2022 launch

The UAE Verify platform has processed more than 25,216,000 digital documents since launching in mid-January 2022, according to the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

The authority created the platform to allow government and private organisations to verify digital documents from government bodies without requiring paper copies or certified copies.

The platform now handles verification for 58 document types from 23 federal and local government entities across the UAE, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

UAE Government digital verification system reaches 25 million document milestone

UAE Verify uses blockchain technology to maintain records of transactions, contracts and documents. The system creates a shared ledger that cannot be altered and operates in real-time.

The blockchain framework regulates data and digital documents whilst protecting privacy and enabling information sharing between authorised parties. Users can convert paper documents into digital versions through the platform.

The TDRA states that UAE Verify continues to support the country’s digital transformation programme by eliminating the need for physical document verification processes.

Government and private sector organisations can access the verification system immediately to confirm document authenticity, reducing processing times for citizens and businesses.