Sam Smith to headline Saturday's after-race concert at 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

British singer and songwriter will join Canadian star The Weeknd and American rock legends Guns N' Roses

British singer/songwriter Sam Smith will headline the Yasalam after-race concert on Saturday 24 November as part of the Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend in du Arena, Yas Island.

Organisers Yas Marina Circuit and Flash Entertainment previously announced Canadian superstar The Weeknd will perform on Friday 23 November followed by American rock legends Guns N’ Roses on Sunday 25 November.

Guns N' Roses to play Abu Dhabi's F1 concert The American hard rock band joins Canadian R&B star "The Weeknd" as confirmed performers for the four-concert event

As for Sam Smith, the globally successful artist has won numerous awards including four Grammys, three Billboard Music Awards and three Brit Awards.

His performance in Abu Dhabi will feature tracks from his critically-acclaimed Grammy Award winning debut album ‘In The Lonely Hour’ and his most recent release ‘The Thrill Of It All’.

Video of Sam Smith - Stay With Me (At The BBC)

Smith counts Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Brandy and Adele among his musical influences.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is expected to host thousands of fans visiting the capital from over 170 countries. Ticket holders can buy a three-day ticket providing access to all four concerts.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets were launched worldwide in March, with only four weeks remaining to buy ‘Early Bird’ tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at a 20% discounted rate. Tickets are available online at www.yasmarinacircuit.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre at 800 927 or +971 02 659 9800, as well as through all Etihad Shops, Virgin Megastores and the Yas Central Express stand at Yas Mall.