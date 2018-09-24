Dubai Opera to host its first ever play

Dubai Opera is set to host its first play in January with a critically acclaimed and reimagined version of William Shakespeare’s Othello coming to the Downtown Dubai venue.

Following a successful tour and London run, English Touring Theatre’s production of Othello (reimagined and directed by Richard Twyman) will be performed over three consecutive dates – January 31 to February 2, with a matinee and evening performance on the Friday and Saturday.

Othello is one of Shakespeare's most startlingly contemporary plays - a masterful depiction of a life torn apart by prejudice.

Venice, a western colonial power employs the newly-married Othello, a Muslim general, to lead their army against the impending Turkish invasion.

In a society torn apart by discrimination and fear, Othello’s life quickly unravels. Manipulated by Iago, he turns on everything he holds dear.

“Richard Twyman’s Othello breaks new ground by demonstrating how disturbingly relevant and profound the play is to our times,” said creative advisor Abdul-Rehman Malik.

“It shows us the political, social, cultural and religious fault lines that we are contending with today and offers a searing critique of xenophobia and patriarchy, empire and privilege.”

Jasper Hope, chief executive at Dubai Opera, added: "Shakespeare may have written Othello 400 years ago but the story is nonetheless completely contemporary in so many regards.

"I am so excited to announce that our first play at Dubai Opera will be the English Touring Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of this great tragedy and that world-class theatre can now be added to our terrific range of outstanding live performance."

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday September 25 at midday with prices starting from AED150. There is also an early bird Offer of 20% on the top three seat categories until October 9.