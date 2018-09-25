Post Malone to headline Thursday's after-race Abu Dhabi F1 concert

Billboard award-winning American superstar Post Malone has been confirmed as the headline performer at this year’s Yasalam after-race concert on Thursday November 22.

The show will officially kick off four nights of live shows to mark 10 years of Yasalam after-race concerts and the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Post Malone, who is best known for his global chart hits ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Better Now’, joins an already star-studded line-up for this year’s extra special Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Video of Post Malone - rockstar ft. 21 Savage

On Friday, Canadian superstar ‘The Weeknd’ will perform at the du Arena, UK singer Sam Smith will take to the stage on Saturday, with American rock legends Guns N’ Roses bringing the curtain down on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders can enjoy access to all four Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with upgrades to the exclusive Golden Circle area available from AED 195.

It was also announced today that Yas Marina Circuit will be launching a 10th edition ‘Golden Ticket’ competition for F1 super-fans who have already bought, or purchase their tickets before November 22.

The competition, which will see 10 winners get the ultimate F1 upgrade, comes with an incredible array of VIP experiences, tours, access to exclusive areas, the chance to meet F1 driver plus much, much more.

Video of How mega-concerts put Abu Dhabi on the map

In addition, a limited number of tickets for the previously sold out Abu Dhabi Hill are now back on sale. Due to popular demand, 1,000 extra general admission, three-day tickets have been released, priced at AED 995.

The limited release is restricted to UAE residents and can be purchased from www.yasmarinacircuit.com