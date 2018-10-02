Dubai Opera Festival Chorus hosts auditions for the BBC Proms Dubai 2019

Following the success of the inaugural BBC Proms Dubai in 2017, the iconic festival returns to Dubai Opera and the latter takes the lead as a vehicle for talent by gathering a chorus of local talented singers.

The newly created Dubai Opera Festival Chorus will be singing together with a quartet of British soloists from the world class ensemble BBC Singers at the BBC Proms, from March 19-22.

The chorus of at least 60 singers will be assembled by Joanna Marsh (British composer) and Shelley Frost (The Fridge) to showcase a powerhouse of local talent.

While the candidates do not need to be professional singers, they do need experience in choral singing and can choose any genre of music to audition to.

Joanna Marsh (also co-founder of ChoirFest Dubai) commented: “Very often, singers don’t explore their full range, maybe they think they are alto when they are soprano, for example. Voices evolve with time; we will help place them in the right section of the choir.”

The Dubai Opera Festival Chorus will gather on the 3rd Proms night for what will surely be one of the highlights of the 2019 BBC Dubai Proms and will premiere Beethoven’s great choral symphony (No.9) conducted by Richard Farnes and accompanied by baritone Roderick Williams.

Jasper Hope, chief executive Dubai Opera, said, "Local participation on the Dubai Opera stage is so important for the continued promotion and development of music in Dubai so we are really pleased to support this initiative and to give the Dubai Opera Festival Chorus the incredible opportunity to perform as part of the BBC Proms Dubai 2019."

Singers in the Chorus will be over 18 years old; however, younger exceptional singers between 15 and 17 years of age will be considered and auditioned.

Dubai Opera Festival Chorus audition dates:

9th October - The Fridge (6 to 9pm)

10th October - The Fridge (6 to 9pm)

11th October - The Fridge (6 to 9pm)

12th October - Dubai Opera Studio (9.30am to 12pm)

For further details please contact chorus@thefridgedubai.com