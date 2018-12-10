Trevor Noah's Abu Dhabi show goes on, despite US cancellations

Noah, who lost his voice while hosting the Global Citizen Festival honouring his 'personal hero' Nelson Mandela in South Africa, has also been doing interviews via a Siri-like voice on his phone.

The famed South African-born comic said in a statement on his social media channels that he was postponing all of his upcoming shows until 2019.

Award-winning stand-up comedian Trevor Noah is set to perform to a sold out show in Abu Dhabi this month despite losing his voice, organisers said on Monday.

The damage to his vocal chords has led the popular comedian to cancel the remainder of his shows for this year.

The upcoming show in Abu Dhabi, however, is going ahead according to a spokesperson for the event organisers.

“The show is not affected and going ahead as of now,” Yas Island’s media agency told Arabian Business in an email.

Following his sell-out performance last year, Noah is set to return to Yas Island with his all-new stand-up show, Trevor Noah Live at du Forum on Friday December 21, 2018.

The famed South African-born comic said in a statement on his social media channels that he was postponing all of his upcoming shows until 2019.

The statement, posted on December 5, said: “As you’ll know when you watch the Daily Show tonight I don’t have a voice right now. I thought that my vocal chords were healed but according to the doctor, flying 36 hours and hosting a giant concert in South Africa didn’t help me.

"So now if I want to get better I have to take it seriously so that I can perform at 100% on my new tour next year. I hate the idea of cancelling shows but I also hate the idea of losing my voice forever so I’m postponing all this year’s stand up shows and working hard on rehabbing the voice.”

Daily Show correspondents Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr have been reading from Noah's script during the show while the host makes hand gestures.

Noah, who lost his voice while hosting the Global Citizen Festival honouring his 'personal hero' Nelson Mandela in South Africa, has also been doing interviews via a Siri-like voice on his phone.

Doctors have reportedly warned the television host that if he doesn't rest his voice he could need surgery.

Noah, also a producer, political commentator, actor, and author, has cancelled multiple shows for 2018 to recuperate. On his Facebook page, shows in Illinois on December 9, in California on December 14 and 16, have been listed as postponed. His show in Abu Dhabi is listed as sold out.

Noah’s routine proved to be a hit with Yas Island audiences last year, leading him to add another show to what was originally planned as a one-night performance at the du Forum due to popular demand.

Organisers said in a press release in September that Noah’s upcoming show was part of Yas Island’s biggest events calendar to date, which features over 40 new and returning events including an exciting selection of international shows, cultural festivities and entertainment for the entire family.