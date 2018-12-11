500 artists to take part in Abu Dhabi Festival 2019

The Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) on Tuesday announced a diverse headline programme as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2019 (ADF19).

With more than 100 events, 18 productions, two co-productions and two commissions across 25 venues, the festival returns for its 16th year with a mix of artists and genres across opera, ballet, orchestra, jazz and flamenco.

ADF19 will also celebrate the Republic of Korea as its "Country of Honour", state news agency WAM reported.

This year the festival’s central theme is the "Culture of Determination", as it joins forces with the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi that are also taking place in the UAE capital in March 2019.

More than 500 international artists from 17 different countries and masterpieces by 18 different composers will feature at the ADF19.

The festival will also host an exhibition entitled Distant Prospects, presenting the history of European landscape painting from world-renowned Liechtenstein.

Parallel to the exhibition, an engaging educational programme will inspire visitors with panel discussions, guided tours and creative workshops.

ADF19 will also recognise outstanding achievements in the music industry through the Abu Dhabi Festival Awards. This year’s recipients will include mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, in recognition of her lifelong contribution to music; Aurélie Dupont, for her outstanding devotion to the art of ballet; Barenboim – Said Akademie, for its commitment to building bridges through arts and culture; and the late Ousha bint Khalifa Al Sweidi in honour of her exceptional contributions to Emirati poetry.

Huda I Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of ADMAF and artistic director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: "Today, the festival enters its 16th year and we are all proud of its status as one of the leading, most prominent culture and arts festivals in the region and the world beyond.

"We celebrate, Korea being the Country of Honour for the 2019 Abu Dhabi Festival, a country of immense heritage, steady in its modernisation and benefiting from its creative sources, its rich culture and the beauty of its arts."