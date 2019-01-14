Dubai Opera adds an extra date for Othello

A critically acclaimed and reimagined version of William Shakespeare’s Othello – by English Touring Theatre - is coming to the Downtown Dubai venue in January, with a new date of January 30 added to the run.

Dubai Opera has added an extra date for its first ever play, Othello, later this month.

The play will now be performed over four consecutive days from January 30 until February 2, with a matinee and evening performances on Friday and Saturday.

A fifth performance is scheduled on January 29, with ticket sales available exclusively for schools. For more information please email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com

Othello is one of Shakespeare's most startlingly contemporary plays - a masterful depiction of a life torn apart by prejudice.

Venice, a western colonial power employs the newly-married Othello, a Muslim general, to lead their army against the impending Turkish invasion.

In a society torn apart by discrimination and fear, Othello’s life quickly unravels. Manipulated by Iago, he turns on everything he holds dear.

“Richard Twyman’s Othello breaks new ground by demonstrating how disturbingly relevant and profound the play is to our times,” said creative advisor Abdul-Rehman Malik.

“It shows us the political, social, cultural and religious fault lines that we are contending with today and offers a searing critique of xenophobia and patriarchy, empire and privilege.”

Tickets on sale at Dubai Opera’s website.