Worldwide hit musical Phantom of the Opera is coming to Dubai this year, with tickets going on sale to the public on Thursday, January 31.

Dubai Opera has confirmed that the show will run from Wednesday, October 16 until Wednesday, October 30, with performances every night at 8 PM except Sundays.

Additionally, there will be 2 PM matinees each week on Friday and Saturday, giving fans another opportunity to watch the second-longest running West End musical of all time.

Tickets begin at AED 250, with VIP seats at the front of the auditorium avaialble for AED 850.

Each show will be approximately 3 hours long, with a 20-minute interval.

Based on the novel by Gaston Leroux, Phantom of the Opera has long been a favourite of theatre and musical fans worldwide.

Many actors have taken on the role, which was launched in the West End by Some Mothers Do ’Av ’Em star Michael Crawford. Lloyd Webber’s wife Sarah Brightman took the role of Christine.

The pair reprised their roles in the original Broadway cast. At the Royal Albert Hall 25th Anniversary show, Ramin Karimloo played the part of the Phantom.

The Opera also recently announced three brand-new acts coming in 2019, including top name Jake Bugg.

The British musician will be making his way to Dubai along with South African rocker Ard Matthews and rock band Watershed, and London’s West End tribute to George Michael, Fastlove.