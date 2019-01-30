One-Mile Gallery will be launched in Gate Avenue to create a showcase for some of the best global and regional art.

Brand Dubai and the DIFC will undertake a series of joint initiatives to promote art, innovation and entrepreneurship

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will undertake a series of joint initiatives to promote art, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The two organisations announced their first joint projects under the new partnership at an event held to launch the Gate Avenue, DIFC’s new premium urban retail, leisure and cultural development.

They will partner to launch a One-Mile Gallery in Gate Avenue that will create a showcase for some of the best global and regional art.

Mona Al Marri, director general of the Government of Dubai Media Office said: “As part of our new long-term cooperation, Brand Dubai and DIFC will work to promote the growth of the city’s artistic environment and its creative entrepreneurs. Through joint projects, we aim to inject fresh energy and ideas into Dubai’s cultural landscape.”

“As one of the biggest patrons of art in the region, DIFC has built a wonderful collection of art over the years. Through the ‘One Mile Gallery’, we aim to bring this collection to the public. This new initiative will display not only the works of established masters but also of emerging talent.”

Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC added: “Art and culture are crucial to a city’s livability and serve as a powerful means for developing a vibrant creative environment and promoting human engagement. Together with Brand Dubai, we aim to create spaces where ideas and imagination can thrive. We are also looking at a range of joint initiatives that will showcase Dubai’s innovative character and foster collaborative relationships between artists, creative professionals and entrepreneurs.”

Brand Dubai and DIFC also rolled out the second phase of a campaign to harness local talent focused on Emirati-owned businesses. The new initiative will see Brand Dubai and DIFC work closely to select 10 Emirati retail concepts looking to establish a presence in one of Dubai’s prime locations.

DIFC will provide each concept with exclusive space in Gate Avenue, offer licensing packages and cover the full fit-out cost for all 10 outlets. Applicants will be selected based on the originality and growth potential of their concept.

DIFC also unveiled The Design House retail collective at Gate Avenue, which offers connectivity across the DIFC. The Design House features 12 local fashion, homeware, jewellery and design start-ups.

Gate Avenue at DIFC is set to offer over 200 dining, boutique, retail and entertainment options.