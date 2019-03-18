BBC Proms set to return to Dubai Opera

Now in its 124th season, the concert series is a much-loved British tradition.

BBC Proms returns to Dubai from March 19-22 with a triumphant celebration of classical music straight from London's Albert Hall.

Now in its 124th season, the concert series is a much-loved British tradition, set to be packed full of exciting performances showcasing a classical repertoire, traditional British music and a variety of new commissions.

The four-day event will take to the stage of Dubai Opera, with tickets now available for purchase through the Dubai Calendar website and app.

The opening concert will feature the world premiere of Tmesis, a symphony orchestra composition by British-Lebanese composer, Bushra El-Turk.

This will be followed by world-renowned violinist, Karen Gomyo, as she marks her debut with the BBC Symphony Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky’s romantic violin concerto, and conducted by rising British conductor Ben Gernon.

The second half will feature music from one of the 20th century’s best-loved ballets, Romeo and Juliet by Sergei Prokofiev.

Other performances include a concert of choral music spanning the last century, several Late Night Proms and the legendary Last Night of the Proms, with the BBC Singers performing alongside the Dubai Opera Festival Chorus. They will be joined by baritone Roderick Williams to sing the Last Night classics, including Rule, Britannia! and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1.

