Comedian Russell Peters to be first act at new Dubai Arena

It will be the third Dubai performance by the Emmy award-winning comedian who brings his Deported World Tour to the city.

Stand-up star will return to Dubai on Thursday June 6, making him the first to perform at the new venue at City Walk

Comedian Russell Peters will be the first star to appear on stage at Dubai Arena, it has been announced.

The stand-up star will return to Dubai on Thursday June 6, making him the first act to perform at the new venue at City Walk.

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Sunday, with tickets priced from AED200.

It will be the third Dubai performance by the Emmy award-winning comedian who brings his Deported World Tour to the city.

The city's new multi-purpose venue developed by Meraas at City Walk is the largest indoor arena of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

It is designed to host end-stage, central and half-stage concerts, sporting events such as tennis, basketball, boxing, volleyball and ice hockey matches, as well as gala dinners, exhibitions, conferences and festivals.

The day-to-day operations of Dubai Arena are being handled by international venue management company AEG Ogden, part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group. Its portfolio also includes The O2 in London, Staples Centre in Los Angeles, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.