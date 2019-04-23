Both Michael McIntyre shows in Dubai sold out

Done Events said ticket holders are advised to arrive early at Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre with doors opening at 7pm and the show starting at 8:30pm on both nights.

Done Events has announced that both shows this coming Thursday and Friday with UK comedian Michael McIntyre have now sold-out.

For the second time ever, all 10,000 tickets for the two shows at Dubai World Trade Centre have been sold, Done Events said.

The shows this weekend are part of Michael’s ‘Big World Tour’, and mark the third time Michael has visited Dubai.

DXBLaughs is the largest comedy series in the region which has featured the likes of Kevin Bridges, John Bishop, Russell Kane and Eddie Izzard.