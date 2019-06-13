More shows added for Dubai debut of Phantom of the Opera

Broadway Entertainment Group and Dubai Opera add eight more shows to the autumn run of The Phantom of the Opera

Broadway Entertainment Group and Dubai Opera have announced that eight more shows have been added to the autumn run of The Phantom of the Opera.

More musical theatre fans will now have one more week to see the world’s most popular musical when it makes its Middle East debut.

Launching on October 16 and running until November 6, The Phantom of the Opera will now run for a total of three weeks, with tickets for the extended dates now on sale to the general public.

“We are honoured to be able to host one of the world’s most iconic musicals at Dubai Opera and to be able to give audiences from across the region a chance to see the phenomenon first-hand. It has been fantastic to witness the incredible excitement for this show from fans near and far, and we’re delighted that this extension to the run will now give more people the opportunity to experience this out-of-this-world production,” said Jasper Hope, chief executive at Dubai Opera.

The show in Dubai will feaature 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, including a performance of The Phantom which will be played by one of musical theatre’s most exciting talents, Jonathan Roxmouth.

“The Phantom of the Opera international tour is akin to Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s original London production, meaning fans will be able to experience the West End magic in the modern bright lights of Dubai," said Liz Koops, CEO of Broadway Entertainment Group.

The show includes some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous tracks such as The Phantom of the Opera, Think of Me, and Music of the Night.