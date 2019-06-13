Kylie Minogue to headline Rugby Sevens celebrations

The international pop sensation is returning to the UAE for the event's 50th anniversary

International pop superstar Kylie Minogue will take to the stage at this year’s Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens in December as part of the event’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Fans of the 51-year-old Australian can dance the night away on the Friday (December 6) with hits such as 'Can’t Get You Out of My Head' and 'On a Night Like This', sure to feature.

There’s certainly plenty to choose from – over a 30-year career the Melbourne-born star has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

Kylie is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed at the Dubai World Cup in 2015, while she also headlined the post-race concerts at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2012.

She said: “I’m really excited to be coming back to Dubai and to take part in this amazing event!”

The former Neighbours actress is set to release a greatest hits album later this month, while she has also starred as a judge on The Voice UK and The Voice

Gary Chapman, president group services at dnata, Emirates Group, said “The Dubai Rugby Sevens is the biggest party of the year and Kylie Minogue is one of Billboard’s top dance artists of all time with 80 million records sold. We couldn’t think of a better entertainer to get the party going as we celebrate 50 years of this fantastic event!”

Taking place from Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 7 at The Sevens Stadium, on the Al Ain Road, fans can now purchase tickets online at www.dubairugby7s.com.