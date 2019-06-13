Revealed: details of Louvre Abu Dhabi's 2019-20 season

Charlie Chaplin: When Art Met Cinema will discover the connection between the great Charlie Chaplin films and the artistic creations of avant-garde artists of the time.

Louvre Abu Dhabi to launch four exhibitions to explore how the arts have acted as a witness to society throughout history

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s 2019/20 season will launch in September and includes four exhibitions to explore how the arts have channelled and acted as a witness to society throughout history, it was announced on Thursday.

For the first time in the Middle East, Rendezvous in Paris: Picasso, Chagall, Modigliani & Co (1900-1939) will be held in partnership with Centre Pompidou. It will allow visitors to discover the Paris of the Roaring Twenties, a Bohemian hub for artists from across Europe.

Presenting more than 80 works, which are being exhibited for the first time in the region, the exhibition will include masterpieces by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Amedeo Modigliani, Sonia Delaunay, Giorgio De Chirico, Juan Gris, Constantin Brancusi, Tamara de Lempicka, and Brassaï.

Another exhibition, 10,000 Years of Luxury, will explore the history of luxury. Featuring 350 extraordinary objects from the fields of fashion, jewellery, art, furniture and design, the show will look at the various ways luxury has been interpreted by diverse cultures throughout history.

Alongside this exhibition, Louvre Abu Dhabi presents The Perfumed Cloud, created by Maison Cartier’s in-house perfumer Mathilde Laurent with Transsolar Klima Engineering. Visitors can step into a transparent glass cube over water in the first ever immersive installation of its kind in the Middle East.

A third exhibition - Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West - explores how the distinct practices of combat and knightly values led to a specific social class and culture in the Islamic East and largely Christian West and the tale is told through 130 rare artworks, most of them seen in the region for the first time.

The fourth exhibition - Charlie Chaplin: When Art Met Cinema - discovers the connection between the great Charlie Chaplin films and the artistic creations of avant-garde artists of the time, including Marc Chagall, Fernand Léger and František Kupka, artists at the centre of modern art movements such as Constructivism, Surrealism and Dadaism.

The show features around 100 paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, archives and film scenes.

Manuel Rabaté, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Our new and exciting season is designed to pioneer different ways to engage the museum’s diverse audiences, offering them innovative experiences and a deeper understanding of the universal themes presented in our permanent galleries.

"This upcoming season entitled Changing Societies represents our boldest and most extensive programme to date. Supported by our incredible network of international partners, we are able to bring exhibitions of a quality and scale that are unparalleled in the region."

Also new to Louvre Abu Dhabi is A Costume Adventure, a new interactive space in the Children’s Museum opening on July 9, which will enable the youngest art enthusiasts to dive into the wardrobes of history and learn about the costumes of characters found in some of the museum’s artworks.