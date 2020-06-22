Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi is to reopen its doors on Wednesday (June 24).

Manuel Rabaté, director of the museum, assured that appropriate health and safety measures have been put in place - including thermal scanning, new opening hours, and limiting the number of visitors every hour. Masks and gloves will also be mandatory.

"We look forward to giving our museum back to the community and resuming our physical role as a space for sharing our many stories of cultural connections. As we prepare to reopen, we are furthering our commitment to being a mindful museum - a concept that has always been a part of our DNA and is now more urgent than ever before," said Rabaté.

"I want to thank our dedicated staff for their resilience and hard work to prepare for this moment. We are eager and excited to welcome back visitors soon."

Louvre Abu Dhabi will be open from 10am - 6.30pm daily, closed on Monday. Last museum entry is at 5:30pm, while the number of visitors per hour will be limited to allow for social distancing.

Temperatures of all visitors will be checked upon arrival and the maximum stay in the museum will be three hours. Only credit card or smart payments will be accepted at all museum outlets, including food and beverage sites and the boutique.

Entry will be free for guests under the age of 18, as part of the museum's mission to engage the young audiences and families.