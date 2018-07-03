Verifone take POS to new levels with V240m mobile payments device

Brand View: Image capture opens up new applications, and can scan printed or digital barcodes from coupons, loyalty cards, vouchers, mobile wallets and QR codes

At Verifone, we’re constantly looking for ways to take the POS to new levels. A great example of this is the new built-in camera/scanner for our V240m mobile payments device.

Perfect for small and mid-sized businesses that take payments-on-the-go, it accepts all traditional payment formats and, with its built-in camera, can scan printed or digital barcodes from coupons, loyalty cards, vouchers, mobile wallets and QR codes. It can also conveniently capture images such as identity cards, bank cheques and even license plates.

The new device is already proving a hit in first-out markets. In Spain for issuing tax refunds, Norway for inventory scanning, Chile for barcode scanning, and Malaysia for Alipay support.

We’re very excited by these new opportunities and hope that it will soon be opening up new POS applications and vertical markets for our partners, helping them to boost loyalty and revenue for their customers.

