Barclays EMEA banking chairman leaves lender

Azar, who also headed the bank’s Middle East’s operations, will return as a senior adviser in January 2019, according to the memo issued by Joe McGrath, global head of banking. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a spokesman.

During Azar’s stint, Barclays has done some key deals in the Middle East, including advising on the Borse Dubai’s sale of its $2.1 billion stake in the London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

Barclays hired Azar as head of its investment banking business in the Middle East and North Africa 2010. He joined from KKR & Co. and previously worked with Lehman Brothers Holding Inc.