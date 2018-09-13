Saudi Arabia raises $2bn to help fill budget deficit

Saudi Arabia plans to borrow a total of about $31bn this year to bridge deficit brought on by lower oil prices

Saudi Arabia has raised $2 billion through the issuance of notes due January 2029, completing the kingdom’s external funding requirements for the year.

The world’s biggest oil exporter mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, Mizuho Bank and Samba Capital for the deal, according to a term sheet seen by Bloomberg.

The kingdom’s offering priced at 127 basis points over midswaps, tightening from initial price guidance in the area of 145 basis points.

Saudi Arabia plans to borrow about $31 billion this year to bridge a budget deficit brought on by lower oil prices. In April, it raised $11 billion in a dollar bond sale and has raised a total of $50 billion since the end of 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In March, it increased a $10 billion syndicated loan by $6 billion.

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund will sign an $11 billion loan this week, marking its first-ever borrowing, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.