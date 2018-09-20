Expat remittances from UAE increase 13% to $23.96bn

Expat remittances from the UAE totalled AED 88 billion ($23.96 billion) in the first half of 2018, a 13.1 percent growth from the AED 77.8 billion ($21.18 billion) recorded during the same period in 2017, according to figures from the Central Bank.

India received nearly 40 percent of the total remittances sent from the UAE in the first half of the year

According to the figures, remittances in Q1 this year hit AED 43.5 billion ($11.84 billion), representing 17.3 percent year-on-year growth.

In the second quarter, foreign remittances jumped to AED 44.4 billion ($12.09 billion), a growth of 8.8 percent from the AED 40.7 billion ($11.08 billion) recorded during the same time period in 2017.

Of the Q2 total, AED 34.8 billion ($9.47 billion) was transferred through money exchange houses, compared to AED 9.6 billion ($2.61 billion) that went through banks.

India received the most remittances during Q2, with AED 17.32 billion, or 39 percent of the total. AED 8.5 billion was received by Pakistan (8.5 percent), AED 3.15 billion by the Philippines (7.1 percent), AED 2.4 billion by Egypt (5.4 percent), AED 1.95 percent by the United States (4.9 percent) and AED 1.95 billion by the UK (3.8 percent).

