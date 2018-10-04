More details emerge about plan for Dubai Investment Week

The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council.

Dubai FDI reveals that Dubai Investment Week will be held under the theme Investing in Future Transformations

More details have been revealed about the first Dubai Investment Week which is set to run from October 7-11, and will explore the future of foreign direct investment (FDI).

The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council and is organised by Dubai FDI, the investment development agency of Dubai Economy (DED).

The event will highlight Dubai’s continuing efforts to proactively address global changes and keep pace with the future and promote the emirate’s strategic and competitive advantages as the city of the future.

Dubai FDI revealed that the event will be held under the theme Investing in Future Transformations and various forums such as exploring cooperation prospects between public and private sectors, and enhancing networks and linkages between investors and government entities in Dubai will be held.

It will also witness the attendance of high-level investors, policy makers, entrepreneurs and startup companies, looking to explore growth opportunities and expansion in Dubai.

Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, said: “We look forward to highlighting the emirate's promising opportunities in future transformations, focused on smart technology and research and development, which are the priorities set under the UAE National Agenda and Dubai Plan 2021.”

Al Gergawi said Dubai Investment Week 2018 provides the platform to strengthen partnerships between the local and international investment community and unlock huge opportunities as the emirate bids to become one of the world’s leading cities to invest in knowledge and advanced technologies.

Among other highlights include expert panel discussions focusing on global trends in strategy management and governance, forum on the future of investment and global FDI opportunities and investments in the UN-led Sustainable Development Goals and innovative startups.

The Dubai Investment Forum will take place on October 8-9 while the Impact FDI Forum will start on October 9 and the FDI Policy Forum begins on October 10.