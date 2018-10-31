Lombard Odier wins industry recognition for digital innovation

For a quarter of a century Lombard Odier has developed technology which augments our highly bespoke approach to wealth and asset management.

Lombard Odier has won the PWM WealthTech Europe award for the digital empowerment of relationship managers.

This accolade was confirmed at a ceremony at the Financial Times headquarters in London and is a recognition of the investment and energy devoted to the creation of our client-facing software My LO. It specifically acknowledges the boost that this gives to the quality of interaction with clients.

For a quarter of a century Lombard Odier has developed technology which augments our highly bespoke approach to wealth and asset management.

In statement the company said: “Technology can’t replace relationship managers, but it can supercharge their capabilities and fundamentally enhance the client experience.Our technology puts information in the hands of clients to enrich their interaction with us. Clients have secure, 24/7 access to their portfolio information at a level of granularity they choose. All historical contract notes, statements and valuations are accessible to the client via their digital home page, while portfolio managers have access to a host of risk-controls to ensure efficient and effective management.” to improve the quality of RM-client relationships, which can now be pursued through the highly-secure instant messaging system within My LO.

Brand View allows our business partners to share content with Arabian Business readers.

The content is supplied by Arabian Business Brand View Partners.