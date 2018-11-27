Emirates Institute for Banking launches online research portal

The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies' new online and app-based research portal includes an "ask the experts" feature

The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) has launched a new online research portal designed to allow bankers, finance professional and students access industry and economic reports, the EIBFS announced on Monday.

The research portal will also include training and educational aspects, according to the EIBFS.

Additionally, the EIBFS’s 2019 annual training plan includes the launch of four new mobile apps. One of the apps, EIBFS research, contains all the features of the research portal.

The portal and app will also include an “ask an expert” feature, which will allow industry professionals to clarify queries or doubts in any area of banking, including risk and compliance, banking technology, law, strategy, finance, accounting and operations management.

In June, EIBFS announced the launch of its new FinTech training lab.

“The web-based research portal is an is an exciting new additional to our programme offerings and showcases EIBFS’s focus on constantly coming up with innovative learning tools,” said Jamal Al Jasmi, general manager of EIBFS. “Such a tool with an ‘ask an expert’ feature makes it a powerful platform that combines flexibility with a real intent to provide knowledge.”

Noura Abbas Ahmad, the director of training at EIBFS, added that “it was evident there was a need of an advanced infrastructure in the online learning environment.”

“With remove learning increasing in demand, we are glad that have been able to offer a solution that meets the highest standards in training and development of professionals that will immensely benefit the sector as a whole,” she added.