Dubai's DAE raises bond repurchase programme by $300m

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise says its board and shareholders have authorised an additional $300m for bond repurchases
Dubai's DAE raises bond repurchase programme by $300m
DAE said it currently has $3 billion of publicly traded bonds outstanding in the US capital markets.
By Sam Bridge
Tue 27 Nov 2018 05:39 PM

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), the Middle East’s biggest plane-leasing company, on Tuesday announced that its board and shareholders have authorised an additional $300 million for bond repurchases.

To date, DAE said it has repurchased $295 million of principal amount of its publicly traded bonds under the previous authorization of $300 million.

The company added in a statement that the latest repurchases will be conducted through open market transactions.

DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said: “The current trading levels of our bonds are not consistent with our current credit ratings, strong financial performance or our projected ratings trajectory.

"We continue to generate cash and capital at a rate that allows us the flexibility to remove inefficient components of our liability structure, and improve our gross leverage ratios.”  

DAE said it currently has $3 billion of publicly traded bonds outstanding in the US capital markets.

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Quick links