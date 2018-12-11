Abu Dhabi police warn against fraudulent banking websites

The fraudulent offers, are often created by criminals operating outside the UAE.

Cyber crooks often try dupe residents with enticing - but fraudulent - deals

Abu Dhabi police is warning the public to beware of fraudulent banking websites which operate by duping people through attractive offers through mobile and e-mail communications.

In a statement, Colonel Omran Ahmad Al Mazroui, the acting director of the criminal investigations directorate of the criminal security sector, urged the public not to provide bank statements or details, even in communications from purporting to be from banks in which they have accounts or cards.

Al Mazroui added that many links are sent to residents with ‘special offers’ after they register with their bank statements.

These fraudulent offers, he added, are often created by criminals operating outside the UAE.

Additionally, Al Mazroui warned against a widespread form of fraud in which criminals contact credit card issuers to report a change of address, and then reports the loss of a credit card and a replacement.

Al Mazroui also instructed banks to comply with legislative requirements and police warnings to help combat electronic crimes.