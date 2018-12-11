UAE's Goldilocks buys 18% stake in shipping firm

Goldilocks Investment Company Limited announces that it has acquired an 18.32% interest in Gulf Navigation Holding
UAE's Goldilocks buys 18% stake in shipping firm
Gulf Navigation is a shipping company involved in marine transportation of commodities and chartering vessels.
By Sam Bridge
Tue 11 Dec 2018 02:30 PM

Goldilocks Investment Company Limited on Tuesday announced that it has acquired an 18.32 percent stake in Gulf Navigation Holding.

This includes 4.68 percent held through a share finance facility, Goldilocks said, adding that it will be actively collaborating with the management and the board of Gulf Navigation to drive an "enhanced business performance".

Goldilocks, an indirect subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), will also support nomination of new members to the board, it said in a statement without giving a value for the transaction.

Gulf Navigation is a shipping company involved in marine transportation of commodities and chartering vessels, and has posted losses in the past two quarters.

"Goldilocks continues to be highly active in identifying and securing compelling investment opportunities in the public markets as well as seeking out undervalued companies," the statement added.

Launched in 2015, Goldilocks is an investment fund with a mandate to invest in listed equities by taking a constructive activist role to unlock value. The fund is managed by ADCM Altus Investment Management Limited.

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Quick links