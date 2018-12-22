Standard Chartered to make top level changes in Gulf ops

Standard Chartered announces changes in the Gulf region following the retirement of key executives

Standard Chartered has announced a number of top level changes in the Gulf region following the retirement of key executives.

New CEOs has been appointed for the bank in Oman and Bahrain while CEOs will soon be named for operations in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, a statement said.

It added that Boutros Klink has also been appointed CEO, Middle East, excluding the UAE.

In his expanded role, he will have oversight over all GCC countries and the wider Middle East and will hand over his duties as CEO, Bahrain to Abdulla Bukhowa, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

The move comes as Ahmad Abu Eideh, cluster CEO, non-GCC will retire in March after navigating operations in Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon through some difficult times.

Muhannad Mukahall will take on the role of CEO, Jordan, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

The bank said Gurcharan Kadan, CEO, Oman is also retiring in March and will be replaced by Hussain Yafai.

Standard Chartered added that Jamal Tartir, CEO, Saudi Arabia will also be retiring and his replacement will be announced in due course.

Sunil Kaushal, regional CEO, Africa and Middle East, Standard Chartered Bank said: “These changes ensure a smooth and orderly succession which will allow us to continue our unrelenting focus on delivering our strategy and capturing opportunities across the region."