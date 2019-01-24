UK fintech firm picks Bahrain to drive regional ambitions

Innervate has chosen Bahrain to open its first regional office servicing the financial sector as the kingdom forges ahead with its transformation into a digital economy

UK-based technology company Innervate has chosen Bahrain to open its first regional office servicing the financial sector as the kingdom forges ahead with its transformation into a digital economy.

The move is a welcome boost for Bahrain, which sees information technology and the digital highway as a core pillar of the nation’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plans.

Innervate specialises in developing customer relationship management technology across different sectors, where finance is its core area of expertise.

Innervate’s main clients in the region include the Saudi British Bank, Mitsubishi Bank, Aspen Insurance and Carnival Cruise.

With an initial investment of almost $1 million, Innervate plans to recruit employees across various skill-sets ranging from system integrators, data scientists, business analysts and system architects.

John Kilmartin, Bahrain Economic Development Board’s executive director – Business Development – ICT, said: “We are delighted that Innervate has chosen Bahrain to establish a permanent office in Bahrain that will service clients across the region. This is indicative of their confidence in Bahrain’s rapidly-moving strategy to develop as a regional ICT hub.”

Innervate CEO Andy Startin added: “I’m very excited about the opportunities for us in Bahrain and across the Gulf and pleased to have chosen the capital Manama as our regional headquarters.”