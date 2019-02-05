Dubai royal backs cryptocurrency fund manager Invao

Invao co-founders Frank Wagner and Frank Gessner are pictured with representatives of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum following the signing of this agreement.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to support Invao as it seeks investors in the UAE

Dubai royal Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum is backing cryptocurrency fund manager Invao as the Liechtenstein-based firm seeks to attract more investors from the UAE.

His private office will help Invao, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain start ups, secure funding from investors in the Gulf state. The Private Office, as its known, makes its own investments, as well as sourcing deals for others.

Invao, which was set up last year, has already invested more than $1 million and has managed to make a profit even though the value of most cryptocurrencies has slumped, co-founder Frank Wagner said in an interview. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has fallen 70 percent over the past year.

“Even in our worst month we still made 8 percent profit on our investments,” Wagner said.

The partnership with Invao is part of the UAE government’s plan to become a blockchain investment hub by 2021, Hisham Al Gurg, The Private Office’s chief executive officer, said in emailed comments.