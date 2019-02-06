UAE's Amanat hires new CEO to drive growth plan

In November, Amanat Holdings recorded a net profit of AED24.3 million for the first nine months of 2018.

GCC's largest healthcare and education investment company announces the appointment of former Investcorp exec Tristan de Boysson

Amanat Holdings, the GCC’s largest healthcare and education investment company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tristan de Boysson as its new CEO.

In his new role at Amanat, de Boysson, a former Investcorp senior executive, will set the strategy and direction for Amanat, oversee the company’s ongoing development and delivery on its business commitments and investments in its sectors of focus, a statement said.

He will oversee the next phase of the company’s ambitious growth plans with a focus on expansion in the GCC and beyond as it seeks to become the investment partner of choice in healthcare and education.

Prior to joining Amanat, de Boysson spent 20 years at Investcorp, most recently as the managing director, co-head and a founding member of Investcorp Private Equity MENA where he launched Investcorp’s first Middle East focused fund.

Previously, he was an associate principal at McKinsey & Company where he advised clients on strategy, valuation, organizational and operational improvement issues.

In November, Amanat Holdings recorded a net profit of AED24.3 million for the first nine months of 2018.

The company said that it had invested AED2 billion ($540 million), across three education assets, three healthcare assets and one social infrastructure asset.

Recent majority stakes acquired include 100 percent of Middlesex University Dubai and a 69.36 percent holding in Royal Hospital for Women in Bahrain.