Dubai picked to host World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment in 2021

Each year, the Forum is presented in a different country and highlights the host as a premier destination for FDI and business.

Dubai Investment Development Agency wins rights to host the event at the same time as the World Expo 2020 takes place

Dubai has been chosen to host the 18th World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in February 2021.

US-based Conway Inc announced that it has awarded the Dubai Investment Development Agency the rights to host the event at the same time as the World Expo 2020 takes place.

“If there’s a city more associated with explosive growth and FDI attraction, I’ve never seen it. We’re thrilled to announce that the World Forum for FDI is going to Dubai in 2021, and even more excited to say that the Forum will run alongside the World Expo,” said Adam Jones-Kelly, [president, Conway.

“A stunningly beautiful city, a magnet for investment, and a world-class destination – all the ingredients for a spectacular event.”

Attracting hundreds of top global corporate executives, site consultants, and IPAs every year, the World Forum for FDI is one of the world’s premier FDI events.

Business leaders, chief executives, and decision-makers come to learn and discuss the latest news and trends on corporate investment strategy and expansion opportunities during this three-day forum. In its 18-year history, leaders from more than 87 countries have attended this event.

“In light of Dubai Plan 2021 and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, it is our great pleasure to host the World Forum for FDI in Dubai and demonstrate Dubai’s unique value proposition as the city of the future, the gateway to regional growth markets, and Dubai’s role as a pivotal hub in the global economy,” said Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI).