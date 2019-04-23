Dubai bank offers private island as prize in loyalty points promotion

The location of the island is being kept under wraps but Liv says it is the size of five football fields and is connected to nearby fishing villages

Liv, the digital-only lifestyle bank by Emirates NBD, has announced a new promotion, offering one customer the chance to win his or her private island.

The location of the island is being kept under wraps but Liv said it is approximately the size of five football fields and is connected to nearby fishing villages, surrounded by an array of coves and natural beaches.

Existing and new customers are being invited to participate in the campaign that will run until the end of August.

Customers who use their Liv app and debit card to carry out transactions, sign up for new products or update their personal details will earn ‘Livion’ loyalty points.

The customers with the highest Livion points each month, along with 15 randomly chosen lucky customers will determine the finalists for the promotion.

The 20 finalists will participate in a group competition to determine the ultimate winner and win ownership of a private island, in addition to an AED100,000 cash prize.

Jayash Patel, head of Liv, said: “We are delighted to provide our customers with a first-of-its-kind offer, a private island! We tested this idea with some of our customers and there was a lot of excitement around the idea of owning a private island, an exclusive privilege limited to a select few otherwise."

Customers can increase their chances of entering the draw to choose the finalists by accruing Livion points for various daily transactions and activities on the Liv app, making customer referrals as well as maintaining higher average deposit balances.

Users need a minimum of 100 Livion points to qualify for the island finalists’ draw with every 100 Livion points getting an additional entry.