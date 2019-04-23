Oman seeks up to $6bn for airline, airports expansion

Oman Aviation Group is aiming to raise funds for the expansion of Oman Air and airports in the country

Oman Aviation Group is seeking about $6 billion to fund the building of new airports and an expansion of the loss-making national airline.

The state-owned holding company plans to raise the funds through a sale of assets or by taking on more debt, CEO Mustafa Al Hinai said in an interview in the capital, Muscat, on Tuesday.

The firm is in talks with international banks for a multi-tranche loan starting June 2020, he said, while a privatisation plan is likely to take as many as three years to put together.

The largest Arab crude producer outside OPEC, Oman’s finances have been battered by a slump in oil prices, pushing the government to look for alternative sources of revenue.

Investment in the aviation industry would help the government develop tourism as a greater contributor to the economy, but credit rating agencies say much is yet to be done.

Oman Air, which receives state support to fund loss-making internal routes, is expected to make a profit in 2026, said Al Hinai. The carrier reported revenue of 83 million rials ($216 million) in 2018, an 18 percent increase from a year earlier.

Expansion plans for Oman Airports include a target of 40 million passengers by 2030 from 17.8 million in 2018, the CEO said.