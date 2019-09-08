Emirates NBD near to hiring banks for $2bn rights sale

Emirates NBD last year proposed selling new shares to help fund the acquisition of Turkey’s Denizbank AS.

Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley believed to be favourites to manage rights share offering

Dubai’s biggest bank is close to appointing Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley to manage a rights share offering of as much as $2 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Emirates NBD PJSC may also involve its investment banking division, Emirates NBD Capital Ltd., in the process and could hire other banks as well, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Banks haven’t formally been hired for the sale and the situation may change, they said.

A spokeswoman for Citigroup declined to comment. A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Emirates NBD last year proposed selling new shares to help fund the acquisition of Turkey’s Denizbank AS. The Dubai lender on Thursday said it raised 305 million pounds ($373 million) from the sale of a stake in London-listed Network International Holdings Plc.

The bank last week also raised the cap on foreign ownership limit to 20 percent from 5 percent and will seek shareholder approval to double the new limit to help attract capital.

Emirates NBD shares fell as much as 3.3 percent in Dubai, while the benchmark index dropped 0.7 percent.